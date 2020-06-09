Shreyas Iyer Confident That He Has Consolidated India's Number 4 Batting Slot

India's new middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is confident that he has solved Team India's No.4 Conundrum and has also said that there should be no debate on the same. The No.4 spot has been a huge concern for India ever since the 2015 World Cup as the team management tried a lot of experiments to fill that spot. The players who were tested in that spot included the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, etc. but neither of them could consolidate that spot by World Cup 2019.

It eventually ended up putting the Men In Blue in a spot of bother in the semi-final against New Zealand when they were reduced to 5/3 while chasing 240 and then 24/4 as they bowed out of the tournament after an 18-run loss despite some valiant contributions from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order.

'There should be no more questions': Shreyas Iyer

“I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India’s number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition,” Shreyas Iyer said during an Instagram live session with Delhi Capitals.

Iyer has been batting at No.4 for India in One Day Internationals since the bilateral series against the West Indies that succeeded the 2019 World Cup. It paid off well as he managed a century and two half-centuries in the away three-match ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The youngster was all set to lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners up Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had made it to the playoffs for the first time after 2012.

