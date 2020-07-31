Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Jannat Actor Sonal Chauhan For 'boring Picture' On Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has brought all the cricketing activities to a halt. There has been no cricketing action in India for the last five months. The IPL 2020, which was slated to start on March 29, was postponed indefinitely due to the global crisis. However, it is now set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan provides solution to Shreyas Iyer's boredom

Cricketers who are currently spending time at their homes amidst India lockdown have had free time galore. This has led them to resort to social media where they are interacting with fans through live sessions. One such cricketer who has been immensely active on social media is Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

During the initial phase of the lockdown, Shreyas Iyer had unveiled his hidden talent as he posted funny magic videos featuring him and his sister. On Wednesday, Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram and posted a selfie of himself in which he can be seen donning a yellow and blue t-shirt. He captioned the photo, "Bored in the House".

As soon as the photo was posted, Shreyas Iyer's fans started flooding the comments section. However, one comment that drew everyone's attention came from Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan. The Bollywood actor had a solution to the cricketer's boredom. Sonal Chauhan advised him in a playful way to learn some new magic tricks.

Shreyas Iyer consolidates his position in the India limited-overs teams

The Delhi Capitals star has shown a lot of promise in the last one year and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But it is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who has gone on to make the position his own.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, Shreyas Iyer had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer scored 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHREYAS IYER & SONAL CHAUHAN INSTAGRAM