Shubhman Gill Calls WTC Final 'biggest Match' Of His Life; Shares Strategy Ahead Of Finals

Team India Test opener Shubhman Gill who has impressed the cricketing world with his remarkable play against Australia and England in recent series called the ICC World Test Championship Final 'the biggest match' of his life so far. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash in Southhampton, the 21-year-old shared his strategy behind scoring big, revealing that the intent to bag runs 'should never go on the back seat.'

In an interview published on Kolkata Knight Riders' official website Shubhman Gill said, "ICC World Test Championship Final, it will be the biggest match of my life so far. I feel, your intent to score runs in England should never go on the back seat. When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get on the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls (bowled at you)."

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final 2021 after trumping over Australia and England in red-ball cricket over the last few months. The Virat Kohli-led side will face a tough fight against the Black Caps in the final which will decide the winner of the two-year-long Test championship that commenced in 2019. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team India is are currently in England for a three-and-a-half month-long tour for the subsequent five-match Test series as well.

India squad for India vs New Zealand WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha. Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat.

