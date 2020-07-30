Shubman Gill Trolled For Using Rumoured Girlfriend Sara Tendulkar's Caption In Latest Post

India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions. Virat Kohli had even gone to the extent of once saying that he wasn’t even 10% of what Shubman Gill is when he was 19.

Shubman Gill girlfriend: Fans troll KKR star for using same caption as Sara Tendulkar

The youngster who has always been in the news for his batting flourishes is now in the news for his personal life. Lately, the rumours of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating each other have been doing the rounds on social media. There have been many instances in the past where Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been linked with each other as they are often found commenting on each other’s posts on Instagram.

And now once again, the two have been in the news for using the same caption for their posts on social media. Both Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar shared their individual photos on their respective social media handles around the same time. They captioned the photo “I spy”. Let's take a look at their pictures.

As soon as Gill posted the photo, fans took note of the similar captions the both had used. Netizens started trolling and teasing Shubman Gill for using the same caption as Sara Tendulkar. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

BTW, just saw the "I Spy 👀" thingy on instagram and realized the matter. — MOHAR (@MOHAR75) July 30, 2020

dimag main sara ka sara cricket bhara pada hai tumhare — Return if possible SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT (@being_alcoholic) July 29, 2020

Same caption by sara tendulkar on Instagram💕💕 kya chakkar hai babu bhai — Avinash (@chai_fied) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will represent KKR in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league.

However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. But the IPL 2020 dates haven't been revealed by the BCCI. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHUBMAN GILL & SARA TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM