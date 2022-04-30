Shubman Gill Gets Brutally Trolled For 'T20 Batting' After Tweet Over Swiggy & Elon Musk

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill startled everyone on Friday with a tweet referencing tech billionaire Elon Musk. Gill, who is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, took to Twitter to ask Musk to take over the Indian food delivery application Swiggy, which he claims is not delivering food on time. Following Gill's appeal to Musk, a fake Twitter handle named 'Swiggy' responded to his message, claiming that the app is still faster than the cricketer's T20 batting.

"Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy," Gill wrote in his post. In response, the fake Twitter handle with the name 'Swiggy' wrote, "We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket."

Fans have been flooding the comment section with jokes and memes in response to the post from Gill and the subsequent reply. Here are some of the fans' reactions.

Gill's batting record

In T20 cricket, Gill's batting has not been up to the standard he has set in other formats of the game. Gill has also not been able to deliver to his full capacity in the IPL 2022, scoring only 229 runs in eight matches at an average of 28.63 and with a strike rate of 142.23. The 22-year-old has scored 22, 7, 0, 13, and 7 runs in his last five IPL matches, which is a poor showing considering Gill is an opener and is expected to shoulder the burden of runs for his team.

Gill has yet to make his T20I debut for India, hence his batting in the shortest format at the highest level of cricket cannot be assessed. Gill has only represented his country in Tests and One-Day Internationals, and his batting record in those two forms isn't particularly outstanding. In Tests, Gill has scored 558 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.82. In ODIs, Gill has played three games and has scored 49 runs at an average of 16.33.

Meanwhile, Gill will next be seen in action on Saturday during Gujarat's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The right-handed batter is expected to open the batting for his side alongside Wriddhiman Saha.

Image: PTI/AP