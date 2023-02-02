Shubman Gill Hits 7 Gigantic Sixes During His Knock Of 126 Runs In 3rd T20I- Watch

Young India opener Shubman Gill went all guns blazing against New Zealand in the third T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill amassed 126 runs off 63 balls, now the highest individual T20I knock by an Indian batter. Interestingly, this was the first time in Gill’s young T20I career that he crossed the 50-run mark.

Gill hammered a staggering 12 fours during his knock while also notching up seven sixes. A video compilation of Gill’s sixes at his IPL home ground is currently going viral among cricket fans on social media. In the video, the 23-year-old smashes the Kiwi bowlers all over the park and keeps climbing the record books.

Watch: Shubman Gill hits 7 sixes en route to India’s highest individual knock

Shubman Gill all 7 sixes from Today's match pic.twitter.com/jkyCUIMNDS — Kevin (@imkevin149) February 1, 2023

Shubman Gill went past iconic players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and others with his heroic knock in the final ODI. He became the fifth India batter after Suresh Raina, Rohit, KL, and Virat to hit centuries in all formats of the game. Gill also scored four runs more than Virat’s 122* and registered India’s highest individual knock in the format.

Kohli hit 122* runs off 61 balls against Afghanistan in 2022, which wash his first T20I hundred. Rohit’s highest knocks stand at 118 off 43 against Sri Lanka in 2017 and 111* off 61 against West Indies in 2018. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s highest T20I knocks are 117 off 55 against England and 112* off 51 in 2022 against Sri Lanka in 2023.

"Fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats"

As reported by the Associated Press, Gill revealed his thoughts after India’s victory in the final ODI, which sealed a 2-1 series win. “I am happy that my hard work in practice is paying off,” the player-of-the-match said. “I was backing myself to score big. It didn’t work against Sri Lanka, but I am glad it worked out now. It was my dream to play for India and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats.”

While Shubman’s knock powered India to 234/4 in the first innings, the Men In Blue clinched victory by a mammoth margin of 168 runs. The pace attack led by captain Pandya led to a Kiwi collapse on the score of 66 runs. Pandya returned with figures of 4/16, while Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each.