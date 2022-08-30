Shubman Gill Spotted With Actress Sara Ali Khan In Dubai As Netizens Beam With Curiosity

Team India opener Shubman Gill currently finds himself in the headlines for a picture that is going viral on social media, where he can be seen having lunch with Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. According to a picture that is being circulated on social media, the young duo had lunch together in a restaurant in Dubai. Gill recently returned from India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 and is currently in Dubai, where the Indian T20I squad is competing in the Asia Cup 2022.

Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan spotted together

A picture featuring Shubman and Sara Ali Khan having lunch together in Dubai is currently going viral on social media. This has fueled the speculations about the pair dating each other. This comes days after Shubman returned with impressive outings for the Men in Blue during their series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He was not included in Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2022, which began on August 28. However, it is unknown whether the meeting with Sara was pre-planned or if they met coincidentally. While Gill is relieved from international duties for time being, Sara is understood to be visiting Dubai for her promotions.

The viral picture of the duo having lunch together has certainly come as welcome news for the fans who await another high-profile Bollywood and Cricket pairing. Having said that here’s a look at the picture and the reactions it received.

Shubman Gill’s performance in 2022 so far

Gill has been brilliant with his performance in 2022 so far, both at the domestic and international levels. In the ongoing 2022 season, Gill has represented India in six ODI matches and has contributed with 450 runs, which includes one century and three fifties. Earlier in the year, he played a key role in Gujarat Titans' maiden IPL title win.

The youngster was roped in by the new Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He finished the tournament with a total tally of 483 runs in 16 games, at a strike rate of 132.33. While he registered a total of four half-centuries, his personal best knock was 96 runs.