Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli's yo-yo test score, KL Rahul misses the drill: Reports

Ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2023, members of the Indian squad are undergoing imperative fitness procedures. The Yo-Yo Test which is a known way to prove fitness is making the rounds all thanks to Virat Kohli's Instagram story. Kohli, who over the years has defined new fitness standards, has expectedly cleared the test with flying colours. However, his score of 17.2 has been breached by another player.

Asia Cup 2023 to start on August 30, 2023

Virat Kohli revealed his Yo-Yo test score in a recent Instagram story

BCCI gave a warning to Kohli and other members of Team India about the repurcussions, revealing confidential information can bring

Shubman Gill outperforms Virat Kohli in yo-yo test

While Virat Kohli's Instagram story, in which he announced his Yo-Yo test score, vexed the BCCI officials and in turn brought heavy caution for Team India, highlighting the consequences of spreading confidential information, the same has proven to be a parameter through which fans could judge who is the fittest in the squad right now. With the routine he follows, Kohli purportedly gets the title of being the fittest, but he has been edged out. Shubman Gill has apparently beaten Virat Kohli in the Yo-Yo battle.

According to a source with the knowledge, Gill has registered a mammoth 18.7 score on the Yo-Yo metre. With 1.5 more than Kohli, Shubman's score is the highest among all. It should be noted that to qualify the yo-yo Test, one needs to attain at least 16.5 on the scale.

"The yo-yo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

KL Rahul misses Yo Yo Test

Though foremost names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyras Iyer have also proven their Yo-Yo mettle, KL Rahul hasn't put his running shoes on. He is recovering from a niggle and because of it he hasn't featured in the fitness test. The team management is taking things carefully with KL Rahul and seemingly does not want anything to aggravate his prevailing plight. Team India will commence its Asia Cup 2023 campaign on September 2, 2023, against Pakistan.