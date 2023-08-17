'Shubman, Rohit, Virat...': Team India's Strongest Playing XI That Can Win Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will take on Asian giants like Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 starting from August 30, 2023. The Indian team will begin its campaign in the multination Asian tournament against the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team on September 2, 2023. With just less than 15 days left in the Asia Cup, the Indian team management is yet to announce the squad for the major Asian cricket tournament.

3 things you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played under the 'hybrid' model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Pakistan will host a total of 4 matches whereas the other 9 matches will be held in Sri Lanka

Multan, Colombo, and Pallekalle will host the Asia Cup 2023 matches

Team India's strongest XI for the Asia Cup 2023

(Team India skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century / Image: BCCI)

The Asia Cup 2023 will be the best chance for the Indian cricket team to test their resources ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in the month of October. The 'Men in Blue' have been performing a lot of experiments with the team combination and are trying to find out the right team balance for the ODI World Cup 2023. A look at Team India's strongest playing XI in the Asia Cup 2023:

Shubman Gill: The young right-handed opener started 2023 with a bang and hit three ODI hundreds at the start of the year. Gill also hit a half-century in the third ODI match against West Indies and can be a desirable candidate to open the innings in the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper will lead the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup 2023 and his place as an opener in the tournament is fixed. His form in the last five ODI innings has been decent and also slammed a hundred against in Indore at the start of the year. Virat Kohli: Former India captain is one of the biggest match winners of the Indian team and has regained his lost form in 2023. Virat has hit a total of three hundreds in his last ten ODI innings. Suryakumar Yadav: The number one T20I batter has proved to be a real match-winner for Team India in the 20-over format but is yet to prove his effectiveness in the ODIs. The right-handed Indian batter's performance in the last few ODIs has not been appealing but with he has a wide range of shots and can be a good choice to play at number four in the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Ishan Kishan: The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has been playing for the Indian cricket team for the last 15 months. The left-handed batter has an explosive playing style and has hit a double hundred against Bangladesh. Ishan was also the highest run scorer in the three-match ODI series against West Indies and will be a good choice to bat at number five as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Hardik Pandya: The Vadodara cricketer has ended the Indian team management's search for a proper seam-bowling all-rounder with his recent performance in international cricket. Pandya bowls crucial overs with the new ball and can finish the innings whenever it will be needed for the team. Hardik can find a place in Team India's Asia Cup XI. Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK star has proved to be an excellent all-rounder with his performance in international cricket off late. Jadeja has scored runs with the bat, taken wickets with the ball, and saved runs in the field. Jadeja might find a place in Team India's strongest Asia Cup XI. Shardul Thakur: The Mumbai pacer has the ability to take wickets in the middle overs and also contribute a few runs with the bat. Thakur can prove to be very effective for the India team in must-win games and pressure and thus, might find a place in Team India's strongest Asia Cup XI. Mohammed Shami: The right-arm fast bowler has been leading the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for the past year and proved to be an ace bowler for the team. Shami can once again perform the same responsibility with the ball in the Asia Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah: Team India's lead pacer will be returning to the Indian cricket team after more than 11 months and can once again lead the Indian pace attack along with Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Siraj: The Hyderabad pacer has proved to be one of the key wicket-takers of the Indian cricket team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj has taken a lot of wickets with the new ball and eyeing his past performance, the RCB fast bowler can find a place in Team India's strongest Asia Cup XI.

Team India management has yet to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2023

With just less than 15 days left in the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian team management is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming Asian tournament. BCCI wants to include the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are undergoing their rehabilitation period in NCA, Bengaluru. However, both players are yet to prove their match fitness, and hence the Indian Cricket Board is giving the players enough time to regain their full fitness. However, as per various media reports, the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 can be announced within two to three days.