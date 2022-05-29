Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh & More 'shocked'

Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot and killed while travelling in his car with close associates in Mansa area of Punjab on Sunday. In the case of Moosewala's killing, a gang-war angle has emerged, and Punjab police have reportedly detained two individuals in connection with the crime. Meanwhile, tributes from people from all walks of life, including a slew of Indian cricketers, continue to pour in for the slain singer.

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, and Delhi-born opener Shikhar Dhawan are among those who have expressed their grief on Moosewala's murder.

"In shock and disbelief. Siddhu Moosewala gone too soon. Heartbreaking news Satnam Waheguru May his soul rest in peace," Yuvraj Singh wrote.

"Numbed to hear about Sidhu Moose Wala Babaji apne charni laan Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," Harbhajan Singh wrote in his tweet.

"Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words… RIP," Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

Moosewala's murder

The Punjabi singer was shot dead while travelling in his car near Jawaharke village in Mansa. According to reports, some unknown miscreants opened fire at Moosewala and two others, who were travelling with the 28-year-old at the time of the incident. Reports suggest that close to 30 rounds were fired at Moosewala and his associates, following which he was rushed to the nearest civil hospital, where he was declared bought dead.

The assailants reportedly came in two separate cars and used automatic weapons to attack Moosewala. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes and at the time of the incident, no security personnel was present with the late singer. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security cover of around 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, shot to prominence in 2017 with the release of his track 'So High,' which he collaborated on with Byg Byrd. Perhaps the greatest irony is that Moosewala was notorious for supporting gun culture in songs and frequently appeared with automatic weapons in his music videos. Ahead of the 2021 Punjab election, Moosewala joined the Indian National Congres to fight in the legislative polls in the Mansa constituency. He lost the election to Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

Image: SidhuMoosewala/Insta/PTI