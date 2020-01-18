SIX Vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 42nd match of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 18 and will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SIX vs THU Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing eight-team tournament is the ninth season of Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 61 matches will be played across two months in different venues of Australia. Having won the previous edition, Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Sydney Sixers are placed second on the points table with six wins and three defeats out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder are placed sixth on the table with four wins and five defeats out of their 10 fixtures.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SIX vs THU Dream11 Squad details

SIX vs THU Dream11: SIX Squad

Josh Philippe (w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope

SIX vs THU Dream11: THU Squad

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Jay Lenton (w), Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SIX vs THU Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Josh Philippe

All-rounder – Moises Henriques (vc), Tom Curran, Daniel Sams

Batsmen – Callum Ferguson (c), Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Alex Hales

Bowlers – Gurinder Sandhu, Steve O’Keefe, Jonathan Cook

Sydney Sixers start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

“This competition is so tight - two back-to-back wins can take a team from sixth position on the table to third." #ThunderNation https://t.co/DMEFmhyZ4C — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 17, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand