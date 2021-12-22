Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by four wickets on Tuesday with some exceptional performances from Sean Abbott and Dan Christian, with the latter also picking up an outstanding catch. Both Abbott and Christian picked up three wickets to help restrict the Strikers to just 147 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, the Sixers chased down the target in 19.2 overs to move to second place in the points table of the Big Bash League (BBL). Here is a look at Christian's stunning catch and how netizens reacted to the dismissal.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Dan Christian takes stunner

As seen in the video below, Dan Christian demonstrated some brilliant athleticism to dive towards his left and take an unbelievable two-handed catch to dismiss Adelaide Sixers opener Darcy Short for just 16 runs off eight deliveries.

Netizens react to Dan Christian's outstanding catch

Watch: Dan Christian Shows Fantastic Athleticism To Take Brilliant Catch https://t.co/7exDIrkhCl pic.twitter.com/TC12eOVQKo — Zyite.news (@ZyiteGadgets) December 22, 2021

What a stunning catch from 39 y/o Dan Christian😲pic.twitter.com/O8f6Vk2Ftj — !shant |😼 (@itz_ishant45) December 21, 2021

Sean Abbott swing🔥🔥

Daniel Christian 🔥🔥💥 catch

38 and counting pic.twitter.com/ohLXLZNMcM — raakesh987🇮🇳 (@raak987) December 22, 2021

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers recap

The BBL produced a cracking contest between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers as the match went down to the last over. Having batted first, the Strikers scored 147 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings. While no batter made a big contribution, there were several cameos from Matt Renshaw (24), Jonathan Wells (32) and Thomas Kelly (41).

Similarly, in reply, several batters from the Sixers contributed to chasing down the target of 148 runs. Openers Josh Philippe and James Vince got the side off to a decent start as they put up a partnership of 44 runs before the latter was dismissed for 21 runs. Soon after Philippe was also dismissed for 23 runs.

After both openers were out, captain Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk played smart cameos by contributing 28 and 36 runs respectively. However, it took a brilliant 19 run knock off just 10 deliveries by Sean Abbott to get the Sixers over the line.

How to watch BBL 2021 live in India?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch BBL live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of matches, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all games on the social media handles of the BBL and the two teams in contention.