Skipper Virat Kohli Against 'pitting People' As The Fight For Opener's Spot Intensifies

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Indian team faces a difficult dilemma following the return of Shikhar Dhawan to the squad and KL Rahul's scintillating form. After clinching the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, skipper Virat Kohli said that he is against pitting people against each other in the team. This comes as the selection woes grow stronger with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan's half-centuries in the third T20 in Pune.

'It's all about a team game'

During the post-match presentation on Friday, Virat Kohli said, "All three openers are pretty strong players, and it's great to have players playing well in the team. It gives you options. But I think people need to stop pitting people against each other." He added, "It's all about a team game. I don't endorse this idea of pitting people in the team against each other." Reflecting upon the first series win of the year, Kohli said, "It's a good start to this year. We have started on the right track, chasing one game and setting one game. Two very clinical performances, so I'm very happy."

India clinch series against Sri Lanka 2-0

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 in Pune on Friday. Sent into bat, India rode on K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan's 97-run opening stand to post a mammoth total of 201 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Manish Pandey smashed 31 off 18 balls and skipper Virat Kohli, batting at number six, scored a brisk 17-ball 26 to add to the total which also included Shardul Thakur's blistering 22 off just 8 balls.

Defending the total, the Indian bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini (3/28) Shardul Thakur (2/19), dished out a disciplined effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs. Off-spinner Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets giving away 37 runs from his four overs. India, thus, won the series 2-0 after registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second T20 International in Indore. The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.

