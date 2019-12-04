SL-U23 Vs MLD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fifth match of the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games will be played between Sri Lanka Under-23 and Maldives. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 and will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SL-U23 vs MLD Match preview

The ongoing T20I event saw the return of cricket to the South Asian Games after a gap of 9 years. Five teams are participating in the men’s tournament while four teams are participating in the women’s event. The tournament started on December 3 with an opening game between Nepal and Sri Lanka Under-23 team. The Sri Lankan Under-23 team won that contest by 6 wickets and with 5 balls to spare. Sri Lanka Under-23 also defeated Bhutan to make it 2 out of 2 matches while Maldives lost their opening game to Bangladesh Under-23 by 109 runs.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SL-U23 vs MLD Squad details

SL-U23 Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Kavishka Anjula, Shammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Vishva Chathuranga, Sachindu Colombage, Jehan Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kalana Perera, Duvindu Tillakaratne.

MLD Squad: Mohamed Mahfooz (c), Umar Adam, Mohamed Azzam, Azyan Farhath, Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ali Ivan, Ameel Mauroof, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeg.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SL-U23 vs MLD Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Nishan Madushka

All-rounder – Duvindu Tillakaratne, Kamindu Mendis (VC)

Batsmen – Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Mohamed Rishwan, Shammu Ashan

Bowlers – Kavishka Anjula, Ibrahim Hassan, Mohamed Mahfooz, Sachindu Colombage

Sri Lanka U-23 start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WORLD RECORD ALERT ⚠



Nepal’s #AnjaliChand has taken 6-0 against @maldivescricket in ongoing 13th #SAG2019, 2.1-2-0-6 is the best bowling figures in Women’s T20Is.



Maldives: 16/10 at 10.1 overs

Nepal: 17/0 at 0.5 overs

Nepal won Maldives by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. pic.twitter.com/VBNTXXBeXo — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand