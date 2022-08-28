SL Vs AFG: DRS Howler Mars Asia Cup 2022 Opener, Leaves Sri Lanka Dressing Room Fuming

The Asia Cup 2022 kicked off on Saturday with a sensational eight-wicket win for Afghanistan over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Afghanistan dominated the Lankan side in both departments while dominating the opponents for the entirety of the match. While Afghanistan made headlines for the win, a DRS decision that went against the Lankan side has also become the topic of discussion for cricket enthusiasts.

After Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl first, they were immediately rewarded for the call as Sri Lanka was reduced to 3/2 at the end of the first over. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka’s wickets were followed by the controversial dismissal of opener Pathum Nissanka in the second over. Bowling the final delivery of the second over, Naveen-ul-Haq rolled his fingers over the ball, which landed just outside the off stump.

Pathum Nissanka was declared out by the on-field umpire

While the batter looked to swing across the line, the leg cutter sort of delivery held its line, instead of angling towards the batter. This led to Nissanka trying to play a shot over mid-on before he ended up missing the ball as it went past the outside edge. While the Afghan team erupted with an appease, the on-field umpire ruled the decision in their favor, signaling for out.

However, Nissanka looked confident about not edging the ball, as Sri Lanka went ahead with a DRS review. While the replays validated his claim, the Lankans were shocked to find that the third umpire upheld the on-field umpire’s decision. "I see a spike as the ball passes the bat. Satisfied bat involved," the TV umpire was heard saying, as Nissanka made his walk back to the pavilion. This followed an angry reaction from the Sri Lankan dressing room, as Nissanka was also seen ruing his dismissal.

Here's how the fans reacted to the controversial DRS call

Pathum Nissanka was given out. The murmur was so slightest that you could question the ultra edge. But the bat was really close to ball and the umpire gave out on the field.

Afghanistan's road to victory against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka made a small recovery after Nissanka’s wicket, before losing their fourth batter on the score of 49 runs. The team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to score only 105/10 in 19.4 overs. Afghanistan cruised to the target in 10.1 overs and earned their first win at the Asia Cup 2022.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the maximum of 38 runs in 29 balls for Sri Lanka, whereas, Chamika Karunaratne contributed with 31 runs in 38 balls. Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with the best figures of 3/11 for Afghanistan, while captain Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman contributed with two wickets each. Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten on 37 runs off 28 balls after guiding the team through to victory.