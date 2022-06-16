The Sri Lankan cricket team is all set to clash against Australia, in the 2nd ODI of AUS’ tour of SL 2022, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. The visiting side earlier picked up a two-wicket victory against the hosts in the 1st ODI on June 14, and took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs in 51 balls, as the hosts failed to defend a high-scoring target of 300 runs at the same stadium.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, the home side reached the total of 300 runs, courtesy of Kusal Mendis’ knock of 86* runs in 87 balls. However, the Australians came up with the perfect reply, as Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis also contributed with crucial half-centuries. Here’s a look at the SL vs AUS Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, predicted playing XIs, and more interesting details about the match.

Where is SL vs AUS 2nd ODI taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI is taking place at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

When will SL vs AUS 2nd ODI start?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI will start at 2:30 PM.

Where can we watch live streaming and live telecast of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI can be watched on Sony Six while the match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app.

Who won the toss in SL vs AUS 2nd ODI?

Australia won the toss and elected to to bowl first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI: Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SL vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips & Recent forms

Glenn Maxwell scored 80 runs off 51 balls and contributed with the bowling figures of 0/60 in the first ODI, which makes him a must-have player for fans in their fantasy teams.

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis scored 86* runs in 87 balls in the 1st ODI.

Steve Smith scored 53 runs in 60 balls during Australia’s win in the previous game.

Pathum Nissanka contributed with 56 runs in 68 balls for Sri Lanka in the series opener.

Marcus Stonis hit 44 runs in 31 balls and helped Australia win the 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka contributed with 55 runs in 53 balls in the previous match.

Aston Agar returned with the figures of 2/49 in 10 overs in the SL vs AUS, 1st ODI.

Sri Lankan wrist-spinner contributed with 4/58 in nine overs in the series opener.

(Image: AP)