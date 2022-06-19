SL Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips And Playing XI

The Sri Lankan cricket team is up against Australia in the 3rd ODI match on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, in a bid to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Aaron Finch-led Australia started off the tournament with a win in the first game, before skipper Dasun Shanaka’s men bounced back in the 2nd ODI and leveled the series. Sri Lanka head into the third game on Sunday with a thumping 26-run win in the previous game, where Australia were bowled out for 189 runs, while chasing a target of 216 runs.

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo is known for being a neutral wicket, where both batters and bowlers can be expected to receive assistance from the surface. However, spinners are likely to be more dominant in the middle overs. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degree celsius on Sunday, along with 87% humidity and 13 kmph wind speed. At the same time, there are 14% chances of rain during the match.

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (VC), Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Glenn Maxwell has scored 110 runs and dismissed two wickets so far in the series, which makes him a must-have player in fantasy teams.

Dhananjaya de Silva has contributed with 41 runs and took 2 wickets in the series so far.

David Warner has scored 37 runs so far in the series, but a big knock might be just around the corner.

Kusal Mendis has scored 122 runs for Sri Lanka in the series so far.

Pat Cummins has returned with four wickets for Australia in the series so far.

Chamika Karunaratne has contributed with three wickets so far in the series.

(Image: @officialslc/Instagram)