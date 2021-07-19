SL Vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Sri Lanka will lock horns with India in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 20, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match will commence live at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the SL vs IND Dream11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team.

SL vs IND preview

Sri Lanka were decimated in the first ODI as a result of a masterclass batting performance from the Indian team. Having batted first, Sri Lanka put up a modest total of 262/9 in 50 overs. Chamika Karunaratne scored the highest score for his side with 43 runs off 35 deliveries. 'The Lions' were restricted to such a meagre score because of an outstanding bowling performance by the likes of Krunal Pandya, who gave away just 26 runs in 10 overs at an economy rate of just 2.6.

In response, India got off to an excellent start thanks to a brilliant knock from skipper Shikhar Dhawan and opening partner Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan hit 86 runs off 95 balls, whereas Shaw smacked 43 runs off just 24 deliveries, also helping him get the man of the match award. India eventually got over the line in just 36.4 overs.

SL vs IND predicted playing XI

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

SL vs IND dream team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Chahar

SL vs IND Dream11 prediction

According to our SL vs IND Dream11 prediction, India should win this contest.

