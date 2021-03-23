SL Vs WI 1st Test Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa And MENA Countries

After entertaining fans with their white-ball encounters, Sri Lanka and West Indies are slated to clash in two Test matches. The two cricketing nations enjoy a tremendous fan following, and many fans have relished the live-action of their ongoing series on their television and mobile screens. The hosts West Indies have emerged as the more dominant team so far by clinching both the T20I as well as ODI series. However, the visitors have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with a spirited performance in the longer format. Here is how cricket fans in the UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia can watch the Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in South Africa

SuperSport has signed a four-year deal with Cricket West Indies, according to which it will exclusively telecast all the international and domestic matches played in West Indies in the South African region. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming will be made available on the digital platform of SuperSport.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries

There is no official provider for the Sri Lanka vs West Indies channel in Saudi Arabia. However, cricket fans can catch Sri Lanka vs West Indies live in UAE as well as other the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries like Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

SL vs WI 1st Test updates

The SL vs WI 1st Test is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. After being asked to bat first on the surface, the Sri Lankan team was bundled out for a paltry score of 168. After the end of Day 2, West Indies are 268 for the loss of 8 wickets. They currently lead Sri Lanka by 99 runs.

Lanky pacer Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies side as he bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the game. While the Sri Lankan batsmen visibly struggled on the surface, opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne with his gutsy knock of 70 runs was the only saving grace for the team. Rahkeem Cornwall (60*) and Kemar Roach (4*) are currently at the crease.

