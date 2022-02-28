Smriti Mandhana Cleared To Play Women's World Cup After Nasty Head Injury Scare

India women's cricket team received a major scare on Sunday when their star opener Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head during India's first warm-up match against South Africa. However, it looks like the left-handed batter will continue to be a part of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after being cleared by the medial staff of serious head trauma.

Smriti Mandhana injury: Team India opener to play ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

According to ICC, Smriti Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. The report further states that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

Smriti Mandhana's injury happened after she had a nasty blow on the helmet in the early stages of the India vs South Africa warm-up match in Rangiora. The 25-year-old was hit by a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and left her visibly shaken.

Smriti Mandhana ODI career

The elegant opener looked in good touch while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Going by the overall records, Smriti Mandhana has scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

ICC women's Cricket World Cup: India beat South Africa in the warm-up fixture

Team India started their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign with a thrilling two-run victory over the South Africa women on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur warmed up for the tournament with a century, while Yastika Bhatia scored a fine half-century to help Team India post 244 runs on board. For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka bowled well to finish with figures of 3/23 in 7 overs and was the best performer for her team.

Chasing 245 runs to win, Laura Walvaardt went on to score 83 runs, while skipper Sune Luus top-scored with 86 runs off 98 balls, while Marizanne Kaap also contributed with 31 runs. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with the best figures of 4/46 in 10 overs, while Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav contributed with one wicket each.

The India women will now face West Indies on March 1 in the next warm-up fixture, while the Proteas squad locks horns with the defending champions, England women. The Mithali Raj-led team will kick off the Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.