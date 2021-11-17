Smriti Mandhana Equals Record For Highest Score In WBBL After Her Ton; Fans Heap Praise

India's batting sensation Smriti Mandhana scripted an incredible milestone as the batter equalled Australia's Ashleigh Gardner's record for the highest Weber Women's Big Bash League score ever on Wednesday. Smriti smashed a century from just 57 deliveries to reach the milestone.

The group stage match at the Women's Big Bash League witnessed the clash between Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Renegades where Smriti's team lost as Harmanpreet Kaur scored 81 off 55.

Smriti Mandhana has equalled Ashleigh Gardner's record for the highest WBBL score ever!



Although Sydney Thunder lost to Melbourne Renegades, Smriti Mandhana's performance managed to break the social media with netizens showering praise on the Indian batter for her maiden ton. See some reactions below:

Not Player of the march.. she is khiladi of the march..

Syndey Thunder 171/2 (20.0)



Smriti Mandhana

114 off 64

14x4, 3x6

10.69 rpo



everyone else

51 off 56

5x4

5.46 rpo



6 extras#WBBL07 — SαƒɛɛŁα PαʀɛɛÐ 🇮🇳 (@safee_1524) November 17, 2021

MRW vs ST: WBBL

In match 48 of the Weber Women's Big Bash League, the Sophie Molineux-led MRW took on Hannah Darlington's ST. MRW had set a target of 176 for ST to which the latter succumbed even after the sensational performance showcased by Smriti Mandhana. The Sydney Thunder required a challenging yet possible target of 13 runs off the last over, but Harmanpreet Kaur who mastered even with her batting managed to restrict Smriti and Tahlia Wilson to reach the target. With this loss, the Sydney Thunder have lost their chances to compete in the play-offs at the WBBL. The match was being played at the Harrup Park aka the Ray Mitchell Oval, Mackay, Australia.

Despite Smriti Mandhana's record-equalling knock, Harmanpreet Kaur powered the @RenegadesWBBL to a narrow victory in Mackay!



Netizens react to Smriti's knock; hails Kaur too

Wow...

Smriti Mandhana making a 💯 in Big Bash..

BCCI men players yet to make a single appearance in Big Bash..

Smriti Mandhana making a 💯 in Big Bash..

BCCI men players yet to make a single appearance in Big Bash..

Extremes...😅

Simply outstanding innings. Looks like Kaur also played a superb innings.

Indian cricketers at Weber Women's Big Bash League

Eight Indian women cricketers are participating across five teams of the Weber Women's Big Bash League. As we all know that Star batter Smriti Mandhana is representing the Sydney Thunders side, where she will have the company of off-spinning all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Representing the Hobart Hurricanes is Indian wicket-keeper batter, Richa Ghosh. Indian team opener and ace batter Shafali Verma will be playing for the Sydney Sixers along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav. Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, batter Jemimah Rodrigues will represent the Melbourne Renegades side and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav will represent the Brisbane Heat.

