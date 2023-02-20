Smriti Mandhana Sizzles As India Qualify For Women's T20 World Cup Semifinals

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87 as India entered the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a five-run win over Ireland in a rain-affected match here on Monday.

On a surface that was far from ideal for batting and where most struggled to force the pace, Mandhana led by example with nine delectable fours and three sixes to help India reach 155 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Ireland got off to a disastrous start as opener Amy Hunter (1) was run out before Renuka Singh bowled Orla Prendergast for nought. Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany forged a crucial partnership but their effort was halted by the rain.

Image: ICC