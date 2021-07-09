Sneh Rana Nominated For ICC Women's Player Of The Month Award

As India Women's team gear up to take on England Women's team in the three-match T20I series, two players from the Indian camp were nominated ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month award following their fantastic performance in the ongoing England tour. Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma are the cricketers to be nominated for the award, while England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has also been nominated for the honour in the women’s category.

Sneh Rana nominated for ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month

Rana announced herself on the tour during the one-off Test match against England. After being handed cap number 85, the bowling all-rounder was one of India’s five debutants. With England Women heading towards a win, Rana played an important knock in the second innings scoring an unbeaten 80 from 154 balls to help India salvage a draw and deny the home team victory. She also shared an unbeaten partnership of 104 with Taniya Bhatia.

The knock also saw her finished the match with the highest Women's Test score by a player batting at number eight since Chamani Seneviratna’s 105* for Sri Lanka in 1998. Despite the handy knock, Rana was beaten for the player of the match award by compatriot Shefali Verma.

Rana was equally impressive with the ball ending the match with a haul of 4/131 from her 39.2 overs. She bowled really well and kept things tight at one end due to which she was able to pick up wickets. India WOmen's team coach Ramesh Powar was full of p[raise for Rana following her fine performance on the tour. He said "I am really happy for her She is someone who can play in crunch situations, and that is what we need right now. When the big tournaments and the big series coming up, we need players of calibre, who can take pressure."

Mithali Raj praises Sneh Rana

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj recently said that the 27-year-old can be groomed into a finisher. While talking to the press during the ODI series Mithali said Sneh has a "bigger role to play for India" simply because in the current era all-rounders are a crucial part of the team's composition. Mithali further lauded the young cricketer's approach and her ability to hit the ball out of the park.