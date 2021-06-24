Sofia T20 2021 Romania Vs Greece Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Romania will take on Greece in a group stage match of the Sofia T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) from the National Sports Academy, Sofia on June 24, 2021. Here are the Romania vs Greece live streaming details, the Romania vs Greece pitch report and weather forecast and our prediction for this match.

Sofia T20 2021: Romania vs Greece preview

Playing the second match of the Sofia T20 League 2021, Romania will go up against Greece on Thursday, June 24. The four teams at the tournament - Romania, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria - will play each other over the course of just one week to decide who will be crowned the champions on June 27. Romania's last T20I series, which took place in 2020 against Bulgaria, ended 3-1 in their favour, while Greece has been out of the international circuit for a while. Both sides will look to get off to winning starts in this match.

Romania vs Greece squads

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Greece: Anastasios Manousis (c), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Spiridon Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zoto

Sofia T20 2021: Romania vs Greece live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the Sofia T20 League on TV, the Romania vs Greece match will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the Sofia T20 2021 live stream in India will also not be able to do so anywhere. The Romania vs Greece live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the FanCode app and website.

Romania vs Greece pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Sports Academy has generally been a batting-friendly one. With a massive average first innings score of around 190-200 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with 30% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Romania vs Greece prediction

According to our Romania vs Greece prediction, Romania will win this match.

Note: The Romania vs Greece prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

