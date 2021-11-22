Solskjaer Reflects On Europa League Heartbreak In Farewell Manchester United Interview

Although Manchester United went trophyless under recently departed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they did come agonizingly close to clinching one last season. The Red Devils lost to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final in a penalty shootout as Unai Emery's side scored 11 consecutive spot-kicks as compared to United's 10.

Despite not winning a trophy at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said that he can be proud of himself and the players for what they achieved as a unit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists success is not always about winning trophies

In his official farewell interview with Manchester United's club website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "Yeah, you might say so and go back and say if you won the Europa League, that would have been a success. But you know, it's not always the trophies all the time that is the be-all and end-all. I know that day, we needed to celebrate [by winning] that trophy. But that’s fine margins. We know the work we've put in is so important, to get to that final and to get so close. We’ve had to make so many good decisions along the way. Unfortunately, we couldn’t score 11 penalties on the bounce. You can laugh about it, but I look back at every single second here with pride."

Solskjaer's achievements as Manchester United coach

Even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not win any trophy with Manchester United, he did achieve some spectacular winning runs. The Norwegian began his reign with a remarkable 11-game unbeaten run that included 10 wins. Following this unbelievable start, the Red Devils came close to winning the UEFA Europa League last season. And that is not all, as the club also achieved a record 28-match unbeaten run that lasted through the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

