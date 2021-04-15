Sourav Ganguly Achieves One Of His Greatest Captaincy Achievements On April 15, 2004:WATCH

India vs Pakistan cricket matches are often considered as a marquee event by the fans of the two cricketing nations. India's tour of Pakistan in 2004 was monumental in many ways as the two teams were slated to clash in five ODIs and three Test matches on Pakistani soil. The onus was on Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to put up a strong show against the neighbouring nation as India were yet to win a single Test match in Pakistan before the 2004 series. It was on April 15, 2004, that Sourav Ganguly & co. created history by winning the three-match Test series in Pakistan by 2-1.

Sourav Ganguly becomes first Indian captain to win Test series in Pakistan

After winning the five-match ODI series, it was expected that team India will give a tough fight to the hosts Pakistan. The visitors faced a major blow as Sourav Ganguly was ruled out of the first two Test matches of the series. Rahul Dravid, who had just captained India in a single Test match ahead of the series, led the troops in the absence of Ganguly. Full-time captain Sourav Ganguly made a return in the all-important final match of the series and led India to a famous victory.

Cricket fans were excited to see how Indian batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman fare against the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami and Saqlain Mushtaq in Pakistani conditions. India had a fabulous start to their campaign as they won the Test series opener by an innings and 52 runs at Multan. However, they had to face a humiliating 9-run loss on the subsequent encounter.

The India vs Pakistan 3rd Test of the 2004 series was played at Rawalpindi. The contest was of utmost importance as both nations had a considerable chance of clinching the Test series. Rahul Dravid wooed fans with a sensational knock of 270 in the game to give India an upper hand in the encounter. Sourav Ganguly & co. managed to win the Test series decider comprehensively by an innings and 131 runs.

While Sourav Ganguly has led the Indian team to several memorable victories in international cricket, the India vs Pakistan series win in 2004 is considered to be one of his most celebrated assignments. The manner in which the touring party dominated the Pakistani team in their own backyard is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. Watch the highlights of India's momentous victory here -

Video source: CricketRobe Unlimited YouTube

Image source: AP