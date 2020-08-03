Sourav Ganguly Confirms Women's Challenge During IPL Playoffs As Tournament Dates Are Out

After a lot of speculation, the dates for IPL 2020 has been announced by the BCCI during the Governing Council meeting on Sunday. As reported earlier, the IPL 2020 is set to commence on September 19. However, the final which was set to be played on November 8, has now been postponed to November 10. This will be the first time in tournament's history that the final will be played on a weekday to utilise the 'long Diwali weekend'.

ALSO READ | BCCI gets govt's nod to hold IPL 2020 in UAE; GC allows COVID substitutes, Vivo as sponsor

IPL 2020 to be played from September 19 to November 10, women's IPL also on the cards

A number of decisions were made in the Governing Council regarding IPL 2020. The evening matches are now set to start half an hour earlier at 7:30 PM (IST) rather than the customary 8:00 PM (IST). The IPL 2020 will see 10 doubleheaders being played to ensure enough space between the games given the travelling restrictions and strict protocols in place. The IPL schedule is yet to be announced and the BCCI is expected to release the SOPs for the franchises soon.

ALSO READ | IPL schedule: IPL 2020 final could be shifted to November 10 for broadcaster's 'Diwali weekend' request

On the other hand, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also revealed that the board has plans for women’s IPL too. In doing so, Sourav Ganguly has ended speculations about the governing body not having schemes for the Indian women's team. While speaking to PTI, Sourav Ganguly said that he can confirm that the women’s IPL is very much on and they do have a plan in place for the national team also. Sourav Ganguly didn’t reveal the IPL schedule for women's IPL but according to sources, the world could witness a Women’s Challenger series during IPL playoffs.

As a result, all criticism off late by sections of the Indian cricket fraternity for Sourav Ganguly not giving women's cricket its due during the coronavirus pandemic can be put to rest.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's childhood coach Ashok Mustafi dies after prolonged illness

Vivo to continue as sponsors

In another major update, the Governing Council has allowed China's smartphone company Vivo, to continue as its title sponsors. This comes amid the anti-China sentiment across the country in the aftermath of Galwan valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Soon after the tensions spiked, the IPL GC had convened a meeting to decide on the future of its sponsors. The council which met on Sunday decided to continue with Vivo amid divided opinions.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's 4 biggest moves as BCCI President so far after 9-month tenure ends

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM