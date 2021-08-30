Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Heap Praise On Stuart Binny After His Retirement Announcement

Karnataka all-rounder Stuart Binny on Monday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has praised the former India international for his contributions to the country's domestic cricket. Binny's accomplishments on the domestic circuit were also recognised by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who called him a "true servant" of Indian cricket before wishing him well in his future endeavours.

"I would like to wish Stuart Binny all the very best for his future endeavors. He has had a long career. First-Class cricket is the base for a good international set up and Stuart has had an immense contribution in that. His contribution for Karnataka State Cricket Association, which has produced so many players of repute, will be written in golden letters. I wish him all the success in his life," Ganguly said in an official statement released by the BCCI.

"Stuart Binny has been a true servant of Indian cricket and the all-rounder has contributed heavily in the domestic circuit as well. His dedication and sincerity towards the game shall be an inspiration for the future cricketers who are looking to pursue the game. I wish Stuart good luck for the future," Jay Shah said.

Binny's career

Binny's domestic achievements dwarf his brief international career, in which he failed to make a name for himself despite numerous opportunities. Between 2014 and 2015, Binny appeared in six Test matches for India, as well as in fourteen 50-over games and three Twenty20 Internationals. Binny has scored 194 runs in Test, 230 ODI runs, and 35 runs in the shorter format of the game, with averages of 21.55, 28.75, and 17.50, respectively. Binny, on the other hand, has played 95 First-Class matches for a total of 4,796 runs at a strike rate of 34.25.

Image: PTI