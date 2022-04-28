Sourav Ganguly Meets Mamata Banerjee, Seeks Alternative Land For CAB Stadium

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to provide the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) an alternative land to construct a stadium instead of the one given to it.

A piece of land was provided to the CAB at Khel Nagari, a proposed sports city project, at Dumurjola in Howrah district, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

“As there is a waterbody in that plot, they will not be able to construct the stadium. He (Sourav) requested me to provide an alternative land somewhere else to the CAB. We will consider it,” she told reporters.

To a question, the chief minister said they did not hold any discussion on the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“He did not come for any (official) purpose. We two just chatted," she said.

