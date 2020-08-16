'Deeply Anguished': Sourav Ganguly Offers His Last Respects To Chetan Chauhan

Expressing his sorrow over the demise of former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, the reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly offered his last respects to the late cricketer. Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19 on Sunday.

'Deeply anguished': Sourav Ganguly

“I am deeply anguished to learn of the passing away of Shri Chetan Chauhan. I have spent so much time with him when he was the Indian Cricket Team’s manager. Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket. This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He will always remain with us. May God give strength to his family to overcome this loss,” said Ganguly in a statement that was released by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

After his retirement, he served as President of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and was also its vice-president, secretary, and chief selector. He was appointed as manager of the Indian Cricket Team that toured Australia in 2007-08. In 1980-81, he was bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

