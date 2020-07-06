Sourav Ganguly Reveals Secret Behind The Rise Of Fitness Levels Of Indian Pacers

Sourav Ganguly has credited the coaches and trainers for the rise of Indian fast bowlers. Many experts had reportedly said that India has failed to produce fast bowlers who could survive in the long-run. This happened either due to fitness issues or bad form. However, the scenario has changed completely in the last few years ever since the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had made an impact at the highest level.

'I think the change in culture': Sourav Ganguly

“The coaches, fitness trainers and also I think the change in culture are the reasons. Fitness routines and fitness standards not only among the fast bowlers but also batters that has changed enormously that has made everyone believe that if we are fit, we are strong, we can also bowl fast,” said Ganguly while interacting with Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal on a chat show named ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’ uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter handle.

Currently, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket. These star pacers are also encouraged by the budding talent in the fast bowling line up including the likes of Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, etc.

Meanwhile, the speedsters have got some much-deserved break from an otherwise hectic schedule as all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely whereas,

Team India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear. The cricketing action will resume on July 8 when England and West Indies lock horns in the first of the three-match Test series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

(Image Courtesy: AP)