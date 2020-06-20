Sourav Ganguly Recalls Glorious Test Debut On June 20, 1996, Fans Get Nostalgic

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 20, 1996. In his maiden innings itself, the stylish left-hander scored a well-crafted 131 against England. Even though the match ended in a draw, the 1996 Lord’s affair is considered a significant event in Indian cricket history as it saw the Test debuts of two future Indian captains, with the other being Rahul Dravid. To commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Sourav Ganguly Test debut, the former Indian captain himself took to his social media accounts to share his “life’s best moment”.

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: Former captain shares his best moment

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: BCCI President recalls his maiden Test century

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly took to his social media accounts on Saturday, June 20 to share some iconic moments from his debut. In the caption, the 113-Test veteran wrote that he considers his debut match as his “life’s best moment”. In India’s first innings of the match, Sourav Ganguly scored 131 runs off 301 balls which was laced with 20 fluent boundaries. His century made him the 10th Indian batsmen to reach the three-figure mark on debut. Interestingly, another Test debutant, Rahul Dravid, also showcased grit and determination in his maiden innings by scoring a patient 95.

The Sourav Ganguly Test debut post got his fans and followers take a walk down memory lane on social media, with many posting congratulatory messages for the cricketing great.

Fans get nostalgic on Sourav Ganguly Test debut anniversary

And then rest is history .. we love you dada ❤️🇮🇳🙏 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/dNkRKbOGAO — 🔥 शिवम Sharma™🔥 (@SharmaJiKaTweet) June 19, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Test debut hundred, watch video

Sourav Ganguly stats

After his debut, Sourav Ganguly went on to have a glorious 16-year journey with Indian cricket. In all, he played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. The Sourav Ganguly stats section composes of 7,212 Test runs and 11,363 ODIs runs before he announced his retirement in 2008. He scored 38 centuries across all formats and is sixth on India's list of all-time international century-makers. Interestingly, India never lost a Test match whenever Ganguly scored a Test hundred. Coming to Sourav Ganguly stats in terms of captaincy, India won 21 Tests in 49 matches between 2000 and 2005. In ODIs, he led the ‘Men in Blue’ in 146 matches to register 76 wins.

