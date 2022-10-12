Sourav Ganguly Refused IPL Chairmanship, Expressed Interest To Continue As BCCI President

Former Indian Men's Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's role as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to end on October 18. India's 1983 World Cup-winning team member Roger Binny filed his nomination for the position of BCCI President on Tuesday, 11 October. Ganguly wanted to continue as the BCCI President. However, he was informed that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the board president, PTI reported citing a BCCI source.

The BCCI source revealed that Ganguly was offered the position of IPL Chairman. However, the former Indian captain refused to accept the offer. Explaining the reason for declining the offer, Sourav Ganguly had said that he cannot become a head of a sub-committee in BCCI as he has been the president of the board. Notably, Ganguly is the current and 39th President of the BCCI after assuming office in 2019. After Ganguly declined the offer for IPL Chairmanship, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal was chosen for the role of IPL Chairman. Currently, Dhumal is the BCCI treasurer and he will be replacing Brijesh Patel for IPL Chairmanship.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said as per PTI.

Jay Shah files nomination for BCCI Secretary

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah has filed a nomination to continue as BCCI Secretary for the second consecutive term. He will become the BCCI Secretary if no other candidate files a nomination for the post. He is also expected to represent India on the International Cricket Council (ICC) board. BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has announced that he has filed a nomination for the post of board's vice president while Roger Binny filed a nomination for the president's role.

So far, the former Indian cricketer Roger Binny is the only candidate who has filed a nomination for heading BCCI and if no more candidate joins the race, he will likely take over as the President of the board. Shukla further said that Ashish Shelar has filed a nomination for BCCI treasurer while Devajit Saikia has filed a nomination for the position of Joint Secretary of BCCI. He further said, "as of now these are the nominations and all are unopposed."

Inputs from PTI

Image: PTI