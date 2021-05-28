Sourav Ganguly Set To Show Another Example Of Leadership On Friday; More Details Revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to have its Special General Meeting on Saturday, May 29, in Mumbai. The SGM is set to be a virtual meeting where the board members will discuss forthcoming topics, like organizing the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season, hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and the payment process of domestic cricketers. Ahead of the SGM meeting, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will be setting a leadership example by being a part of the meeting himself from Mumbai.

Sourav Ganguly to be present in Mumbai for an all-important meeting

Even though the SGM meeting will be held virtually on Saturday, in latest IPL news, Sourav Ganguly has decided to attend the meeting from Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, a source confirmed that Sourav Ganguly will arrive in Mumbai on Friday night, considering the importance of the meeting. He further added that even though the meeting will be virtual, they are still required to have a base that is set to be in Mumbai.

BCCI to discuss various topics in the SGM meeting

While addressing the ICC meeting that is scheduled to take place on June 1, the source further added that the SGM meeting will be important as they need to discuss the way forward and the measures that need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup set to take place in India during October-November. He also added that the COVID-19 scenario and the contingency plans are set to be discussed with the state associations in detail. Speaking about the IPL news of resuming the season between September 15-October 15, the source said that they would also need to discuss the logistics in detail including any other challenge that needs to be given attention.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

The source also pointed out the importance of resuming the IPL 2021 season as it will prove to be a training period for the Indian players ahead of the T20 World Cup. The source also talked about the domestic cricket scenario that was hit by Covid-19. According to him, there was no doubt that the domestic players need to get their dues paid and a compensation plan also needs to be worked out as they faced issues with hosting tournaments due to COVID-19.

Indian women's cricket team set to play 2 Tests

The Indian women's cricket team will play Test cricket after nearly 8 years with Sourav Ganguly's backing for the India vs England 2021 series. The Indian team is expected to play another Test match in Australia during the India tour of Australia that will take place in September. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team will be playing a Test match in Australia after 15 years. The last Test match that the Indian women’s team played in Australia was in the year 2006.

