Sourav Ganguly Slammed By Indian Governing Body Of Disabled Cricketers For Lack Of Empathy

Former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was recently slammed by Ravi Chauhan. Chauhan is the secretary general of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI), who alleged that by not paying the differently-abled cricketers their dues, the BCCI is not following its own constitution as mandated by the Lodha reforms. The PCCAI secretary general issued a scathing statement against the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Monday.

PCCAI slams BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for not following Lodha reforms

In a media statement released on Monday, Ravi Chauhan said that when Sourav Ganguly was elected as BCCI President, many disabled cricketers were hopeful that he would change the fate of the board just as he had done with Indian cricket when he first became captain. He said the hopes were further raised when there were a few meetings between disabled cricketers and Sourav Ganguly but nothing has materialised till now. Chauhan stated that their hopes have now turned into disappointment.

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and India lockdown, the differently-abled cricketers in India have been left struggling for their livelihood, according to the PCCAI secretary general. He added that such players are working as either labourers or taking up other menial jobs because the BCCI and the government does not give importance to disabled sports in the country. Chauhan also said that while it is very common and “fashionable” for BCCI or other governing officials to get their pictures clicked with disabled cricketers for international glory but they do not really care about them.

He also alleged Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI of not following the constitution mandated by the Lodha reforms, which states that a committee must be formed for the differently-abled cricketers. According to Chauhan, “donating some money to some individuals” for making into newspaper headlines is no solution. He claimed that no one is ready to take the “bull by its horns” and talked about the disabled cricketers’ requirement of equal opportunity from their board.

