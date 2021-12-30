Sourav Ganguly Stable, Maintaining Oxygen Saturation: Hospital's Day 3 Health Update

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital of Kolkata has issued a health update on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the third consecutive day after the former Indian skipper tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27.

The hospital has been issuing daily updates regarding the 49-year old's health ever since the disease was diagnosed. As per the latest update, Ganguly remains hemodynamically stable and is maintaining healthy oxygen saturation levels.

Woodland Hospitals issues health update on Sourav Ganguly

Via a press statement issued on December 30, 2021, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said, "On the third day of admission, Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains hemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had his breakfast and lunch."

"The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status." Dr Basu was further quoted as saying in the report.

Sourav Ganguly tested COVID positive on December 27

ANI confirmed on Monday, December 27, that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for COVID-19 as they put out a tweet regarding the hospital's official statement.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status. He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," read the statement.