Sourav Ganguly To Continue As Chairman Of ICC's Men's Cricket Committee: Reports

In the latest ICC board meeting, it was announced that former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will remain the head of the men's Cricket Committee. Meanwhile, Jay Shah was elected as the head of ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee.

Ever since Sourav Ganguly finished his BCCI presidential stint, there have been widespread speculations about what the future holds for the former Team India captain. And now it seems that the speculations have been answered with Ganguly set to continue his role as the ICC's Cricket Committee head.

Ganguly finished his BCCI presidential term last month after reports emerged that he was not handed a second term despite his keenness to continue in the role. According to PTI, the 50-year-old was informed that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the board president. Shortly after this news was released, 1983 World Cup winning-team member Roger Binny was elected as the BCCI president during the apex body's Annual General Meeting.

Former @BCCI president Sourav Ganguly continue as chairman of ICC's Men's Cricket Committee.@icc @ICCMediaComms — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 12, 2022

Greg Barclay gets re-elected as ICC chairman

New Zealand's Greg Barclay was on Saturday unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term. Besides Barclay's re-election, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was elected as the head of ICC's all-powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee at the board meeting.

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support to the New Zealander to continue at the helm. "It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," said Barclay on his re-appointment.

As for Shah, he will have the responsibility of heading ICC's most important committee. All the major financial policy decisions are taken by the F&CA committee before it is ratified by the ICC board. "Each and every member accepted Jay as the head of the F&CA committee. This is an equally powerful sub-committee apart from the ICC chair (Greg Barclay)," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(Inputs from PTI)