South Africa T20 Captain Temba Bavuma Unsold In SA20 Auctions, Says He Felt 'let Down'

South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has expressed disappointment over his non-selection in the country's newly-launched T20 league. Bavuma went unsold in the recently-conduction auction for the inaugural edition of the SA20 League, which is scheduled to be held in the January-February window next year. Bavuma said he felt "let down" after not getting picked by any of the six teams that took part in the auction on Monday.

Obviously one expected to play a role in the tournament: SA captain Temba Bavuma

Speaking to the media ahead of South Africa's limited-overs tour to India, Bavuma said he expected to play a role in the upcoming T20 tournament in his country. He further added that it's not just him who's feeling disappointed, it's Andile Phehlukwayo as well. Phehlukwayo too failed to get any bidder in the SA20 auction earlier this week. Bavuma stated that it's probably not the right time to talk about it as his focus should be on the upcoming series against India and the subsequent T20 World Cup.

"Obviously one expected to play a role in the tournament. But it's not just me, it's Andile (Phehlukwayo) too, a man who's played a lot of white-ball cricket for South Africa. From my side, there are feelings of disappointment. I almost feel let down in a way. I don't think it comes down to any entitlement on my side," Bavuma was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

"I also have to caution myself from delving too deep into it. It's probably not the right time. As much as I want to perhaps speak about the issue too, it's not the right time. Our focus is India and the T20 World Cup," he added.

One of the reasons behind Bavuma's non-selection in the league could be his strike rate in the shortest format of the game. Bavuma has played 25 T20Is for his country and has scored 562 runs at an average of 26.76 and with a strike rate of 120.60. Another reason for his snub could be his base price of R850,000, which franchises might have felt is too much for a player of his calibre.

SA20 League auction

The player auction for the inaugural season of South Africa’s upcoming new T20 League, the SA20 was held in Capetown on Monday. Tristan Stubbs emerged as the most expensive player in the SA20 League, after fetching a bid worth 9.2 million Rand. Other big signings include pacer, Marco Jansen, to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R6.1M, while MI Cape Town acquired the services of Rassie van der Dussen for R3.9M.

