South Africa Vs England: Three-match ODI Series Called Off Due To COVID-19 Fears

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and England have been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. This has officially been confirmed by the governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

"The decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. A decision will be made between the boards as to when the series will now take place", the statement read.

The two teams were set to lock horns in the three-match series on December 4 ( Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl), 7 Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town, and on 9 at the same venue respectively.

The reason behind the cancellation of the bilateral ODI series

The COVID-19 pandemic had made its first major disruption to a bilateral series in cricket, with the South Africa Cricket board announcing the postponement of the South Africa vs England ODI series due to begin on Friday, December 4.

In a first of its kind incident, the SA vs ENG 1st ODI has been pushed back from its originally scheduled starting date of December 4, to Sunday, December 6 after a player from the South African camp tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both the South Africa Cricket Board and the English Cricket Board announced that they had taken the decision unanimously, "In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match".

This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the #BetwayODI series.#SAvENG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 4, 2020

However, on Sunday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that two members of England's touring party have returned with unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19 after the cancellation of the 1st ODI against England.

"The decision was taken after two hotel staff members testing positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams," the CSA said in an official statement.

After the cancellation of the first ODI, former Proteas skipper and the current Director of Cricket of CSA Graeme Smith mentioned that Cricket South Africa is doing everything in their power to ensure that their top priority, which is the health, safety, and welfare of players, support staff, and all involved in this series is safeguarded and with that in mind, they have made the joint decision to cancel Sunday's ODI.

Graeme Smith:

“CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2020



