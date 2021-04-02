South Africa Vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Stream, Centurion Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, April 2 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details, South Africa vs Pakistan schedule, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India, South Africa vs Pakistan live scores info and South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Preview

The two sides recently collided in two Tests and three T20Is when South Africa toured Pakistan. The Proteas had a forgettable tour as they were trounced in both the series. The visitors were whitewashed 2-0 in Tests and followed it up with a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series. Courtesy of their recent wins over South Africa, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence.

The Men in Green will look to put in similar performances, however, this time it wouldn't be easy as they are visiting the African nation. The two sides will lock horns in three ODIs and four T20Is. Both squads are filled with some talented players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Sunday, April 4

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

The surface at SuperSport Park is known for its assistance to the pacers. Fast bowlers will be able to extract a great deal of bounce and carry from the pitch here. The movement with the new ball will cause batsmen some trouble and they should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first.

The weather during the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be mostly sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Centurion is expected to be around 22°C. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 30-45%. There will be no cloud cover during the match and with no real chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for an exciting contest.

