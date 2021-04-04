South Africa Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Stream, Johannesburg Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, April 4 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest between the two cricketing nations, here's a look at the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details, South Africa vs Pakistan schedule, how to watch South Africa vs Pakistan live in India, South Africa vs Pakistan live scores info and South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Preview

Pakistan secured a thrilling three-wicket win in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. The series opener went down to the last ball of the game. South Africa's top-order will have to take more responsibility and do the bulk of the scoring if they want to put any sort of pressure on a relentless Pakistan bowling attack.

On the other hand, Pakistan will focus on putting in clinical performances. The Men in Green, who were bossing the game at one point, suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother after losing few quick wickets. While the Proteas will look to bounce back and level the series, the Babar Azam-led side will be determined to win the second ODI and clinch the series. Both sides are filled with talented players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming details

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India will be televised on the Star Sports Network. To catch the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming, fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar. The South Africa vs Pakistan live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket South Africa and Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa vs Pakistan schedule

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Wednesday, April 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Saturday, April 10

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Monday, April 12

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Wednesday, April 14

South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Friday, April 16

South Africa vs Pakistan pitch report

The track at the Wanderers will be favourable to the batsmen. However, there will be ample bounce that pacers can extract from the wicket as the pitch will be a fresh one. Seamers will get assistance from the pitch during the initial phase of the game, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field first in all likelihood.

The weather during the commencement of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be mostly cloudy. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Johannesburg is expected to hover between 20-26°C. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 35-36%. There will be significant cloud cover during the match and rain is expected to hinder the game.

SOURCE: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER