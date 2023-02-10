South Africa Vs Sri Lanka: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Stream, Date, Time, Venue & More

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on February 10 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup live in India, the UK, and Australia, and the South Africa vs Sri Lanka live streaming details.

What time will South Africa vs Sri Lanka women begin?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 Women's World Cup 2023 match will begin live at 10:30 PM IST on Friday, February 10.

Where will South Africa vs Sri Lanka women take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka women's match will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the matches of the tournament live can also track the scores and updates on the official social media handles of the ICC and the two teams in contention.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka live streaming details in India

As for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The South Africa vs Sri Lanka women match will commence live at 6:00 PM BST on Friday, February 10.

How to watch ICC Women's T20 WC live in Australia?

Australian fans can catch all the action of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup live on the Fox Sports Network. The match will commence live at 3:00 AM AEST on Saturday, February 11.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka squads

South Africa women: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen

Sri Lanka women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana