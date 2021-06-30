South Africa Vs West Indies 3rd T20: Visitors Seal Thrilling 1-run Win To Make It 2-1

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20 proved to be a blockbuster one as both the participating teams went all guns blazing in an attempt to pocket the crucial encounter at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. With the series levelled 1-1 ahead of the third fixture, the third game of the five-match T20 series was of utmost importance for both West Indies and South Africa. The visitors South Africa ultimately clinched the thrilling contest by 1-run in stunning fashion.

South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20: SA vs WI 3rd T20I highlights

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bowl first on the surface. For South Africa, it was their opening batsman Quinton de Kock who fired with the bat at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock a blistering half-century and his 61-ball 72 was instrumental in his side posting a decent total of 167.

Obed McCoy was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he claimed four crucial wickets. Veteran bowler Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with three wickets. While several West Indian batsmen including Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk) and Andre Russell got off to flying starts, they failed to convert their locks into a big one.

Proteas pace bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who generally is known to bowl tidy spells, had an off day as he conceded 41 runs from his full quota of four overs. Howeover, Kagiso Rabada delivered when it mattered the most and defended 15 runs from the ultimate over.

SA vs WI 4th T20 live streaming details

West Indies and South Africa will battle it out in the fourth game of the five-match series on Thursday, July 1. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada and will commence from 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time). The encounter becomes a must-win one for the hosts West Indies as they look to stay afloat in the T20 series. After having won the two-match Test series, South Africa have a significant chance of winning the T20I series as well by registering a win in the upcoming contest.

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the SA vs WI 4th T20 live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. For West Indies vs South Africa live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter