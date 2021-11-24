South Africa's Lungi Ngidi Tests Positive For COVID; Pulled Out Of ODI Series

Cricket South Africa earlier today announced that they were forced to withdraw Lungi Ngidi from the squad for the three-match ODI series against The Netherlands after the pacer tested positive for COVID-19. The South African team will also be without the services of Lizaad Williams who is out due to a rib muscle strain. The team management has decided to call upon medium-pacer Junior Dala as a replacement.

"Junior Dala has been called up to the #Proteas squad after Lizaad Williams (intercostal muscle strain) and Lungi Ngidi (Covid Positive) were withdrawn from the squad ahead of the #BetwayODISeries against @KNCBcricket" Cricket South Africa Tweeted.

The two teams are due to play three ODIs all of which will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. This will also be the first time the Netherlands will be playing a full international series against the Proteas in South Africa. This tournament will be counted towards the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. South Africa are currently ninth in the standings while The Netherlands are placed at the bottom of the table.

South Africa vs the Netherlands: South Africa squad

Keshav Maharaj (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo.

