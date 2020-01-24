SPA Vs MAU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The ninth match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between Sporting Alfas and Madrid United. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, January 24 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.

SPA vs MAU Preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between La Manga and Madrid United is the first of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 24.

SPA vs MAU Dream11 top picks from squads

SPA vs MAU Dream11: SPA Squad

Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Antonio Brown, Faran Afzal, Simon Barter, Basharat Ali, Christian Munoz, Abdul Wajid, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Brown, Kieran Perman, Jamshaid Ahmad, Amjad Hussain, Hamza Kayani

SPA vs MAU Dream11: MAU Squad

Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Waheed Akhtar

All-rounder – Ittfaq Ahmed, Faran Afzal

Batsmen – Jack Perman, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz, Jabar Ali

Bowlers – Waqar Ashraf, Hamza Kayani, Robiul Khan

SPA vs MAU Dream11 Prediction

Sporting Alfas start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Getting set for our first net session of 2020 @LaMangaClub ahead of the start of the T10 league tomorrow where we head up to play in Albir 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/drfHOWRmfn — La Manga Torrevieja CC (@lamangacc) January 19, 2020

