SPB Vs LSH Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will take on La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) on Day 3 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Sunday, May 24. The two teams will lock horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 10 pm IST. Here are the SPB vs LSH live match details, SPB vs LSH live streaming details, and where to catch the SPB vs LSH live scores.

Also Read Non-usage Of Saliva On Balls Will Be Hard To Implement, Feels Brett Lee

SPB vs LSH live streaming: Vincy Premier League live

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between the six franchises. Three matches will be played in one day. The upcoming FCS vs SPB live match is the final match of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

Also Read We Will Find Ways To Shine The Ball Without Saliva: Chris Woakes

Vincy Premier League: SPB vs LSH live scores and SPB vs LSH live streaming details

For the SPB vs LSH live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD VS SPB live match. The GRD VS SPB match will begin at 10 pm IST. For the SPB vs LSH live streaming and SPB vs LSH live match scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Also Read: IPL Has Helped English Cricket Grow, Best In The World After World Cups: Jos Buttler

Vincy Premier League: SPB vs LSH live match details and weather report

The SPB vs LSH live match is expected to go ahead with no rain expected during the match. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on and the ball tends to come on slower to the bat.

Also Read Need To Find A Way To Outlast Pujara In Summer Series: Cummins

Vincy Premier League live streaming: SPB vs LSH live match: Squad updates

With the SPB vs LSH live streaming details done and dusted, here's a look at the Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers squads for the SPB vs LSH live match.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: SPB vs LSH SPB vs LSH: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: FCS vs SPB SPB vs LSH: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.