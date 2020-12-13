Spin Legend Shane Warne Predicts Australia's Playing XI For 1st Test Against India

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has picked his Playing XI for the first Test against India that gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, December, 17. However, what has really stood out here is that the former leggie has included the likes of Matthew Wade and Marcus Harris as openers.

Warne's Playing XI for the Adelaide Test

While Wade and Harris will be opening the innings for the Aussies in Warne's Playing XI that he had posted on his official Twitter handle. Marnus Labuschagne will be batting at number three, followed by the top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, Travis Head at number five completes the home team's middle-order.

All-rounder Chris Green and captain/wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine are at number six and seven positions respectively. Australia's bowling line-up in the leg-spinners list includes the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and, Pat Cummins with Nathan Lyon being the only frontline spinner.

My test team for Adelaide now that Burns looks horribly out of form and injuries to Warner & young Pucovski. Fingers crossed Green will be ok @FoxCricket



Wade

Harris

Marnus

Smith

Head

Green

Paine (c)

Cummins

Starc

Lyon

Hazlewood



S Marsh on standby if Green is out — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 13, 2020

India look to snap Australia's winning streak in pink-ball Test

The odds are against India heading into the Adelaide Test and they will need to play out of their skins in order to come out on top and rewrite history. Kohli & Co. have their task cut out come December 17 as the Aussies have not lost a single D/N Test match ever since their first contest against New Zealand back in November 2015.

The top-ranked Test side have since gone on to win all the five matches that have been played under lights at home.

Virat Kohli looks to sign off on a high

Regular skipper Kohli will only be making a solitary Test appearance after which he will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in January. The batting megastar has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, 'Captain Fearless' who has not hit a single century this will be hoping to make amends in the D/N Test and sign off on a high by breaching the three-figure mark this time around.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

