'Sponsorship is a challenge': Indian Blind Cricket Association President, Dr GK Mahantesh

Cricket in India is not a game, it's a religion, still after all this there is a section in cricket which is also struggling to even get funds. Few of us in the country know that our country also has a blind cricket team. This team has made us proud at many world stages and after all this they are still struggling for funds.

GK Mahantesh, President, Cricket association for the blind spoke to Republic World in an exclusive conversation.

'It makes me feel very embarrassed'

Mahantesh said, "There have been continuous challenges everytime we want to organise something or any tournament. We would like to thank those who have been supporting us financially from the last 5-6 years. The main problem arises when we have to go and ask for sponsorship. This world cup as well we had no title sponsor. Everytime we have to go and ask for funds, hopefully the Karnataka government has been supportive. It makes me feel very embarrassed everytime I go and ask for funds."

"Everytime I go and meet new officers. I have to beg in front of them as we don't have any clear structure. I have requested honourable sports minister Anurag Thakur to give us some recognition so that I don't have to run every time. Also if we get recognition we our players get the due support and also they can apply for awards. They will also get the cash prizes they deserve'', Mahantesh added.

"I made the same request to BCCI as well but my plea is not being heard but I hope that my request will be heard soon and our struggles will come to an end", Mahantesh concluded.

Cricket has given proud moments to India be it the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup or the 2013 Champions Trophy. Cricket has always given the country moments to celebrate and also makes us feel proud. The Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI is responsible for the conduct of cricket in India.

The BCCI is considered to be one of the richest cricket boards in the world and famous players from all over the world come to play the Indian Premier League which is the world's biggest T20 league. In such a country when you see blind cricketers in such conditions then it gives a reason to think.

Mahantesh has been fighting for the rights of blind cricketers for quite a while and his struggle will certainly end one day.