Spurs Star Dele Alli Takes Incredible Catch At Mid-on, Shows Off His Cricketing Skills

Bamidele Alli has managed to impress one and all with his excellent football skills. He plays as a midfielder for his national team England and the English club Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Lately, Alli has shown that he is a good cricketer as well as he had some catching skills to show.

Alli's cricket skills

This happened during the Spurs' indoor intra-squad cricket match. Dele Alli posted a video of this match on his official social media handles. In the video, a player can be seen taking a southpaw stance with the bat in hand. He whacks an easy ball but little does he know that he will be caught by Alli who took the rebound to complete an outstanding catch after the ball had deflected off his foot. By the looks of it, the star midfielder had completed the catch at mid-on as all the players including Welsh winger Gareth Bale start celebrating.

Watch the video of Bamidele Alli's unbelievable catch here:

Tottenham Hotspurs upcoming fixtures

The North London-based football outfit are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League. Their next match will be against Ludogorates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 27.

Coming back to their EPL fixtures, the Hugo Lloris-led side are at the summit of the points table with 20 points from nine matches. They had outclassed the four-time champions Manchester City 2-0 during their last match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. The Spurs will next be seen in action in an away fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday i.e. November 29.

Meanwhile, the 'Blues' occupy the third spot in the points table with 18 points from their nine matches.

