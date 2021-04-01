SRH 2021 Jersey: Price, Where To Buy From And Other Merchandise Details

With no major changes in their sponsor's list, the SRH team should be seen in a similar, if not the same, jersey they wore last year when they replaced Coolwinks Sunglasses and brought on JK Lakshmi Cement as their title sponsors along with Dream11, Ralco Tyres and Valvoline. With many teams, like the rechristened Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore already debuting their new looks for the 2021 season though, SRH fans might be in for a surprise as well. As the Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for their first match of the IPL 2021 on April 11, here's how you can buy the official SRH 2021 jersey.

SRH 2021 jersey: SRH jersey buy online

Having had a tremendous few years at the tournament, where they have managed to make the playoffs each year since 2016, the Sunrisers will be aiming to win their second IPL title in 2021. Despite losing some of their major players - including Mitchell Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injury early on in the season last year, SRH finished as the No.3 team at the IPL 2020. With no official word yet on an updated jersey or any sort of major merchandise design rehaul, it is our assumption that the SRH team will don their familiar orange and black jerseys for the IPL 2021.

SRH jersey buy online: ‘SRH jersey with my name edit’ and SRH jersey price

As a part of their sponsorship deal with Dream11, all of SRH's official merchandise will be available for purchase at the FanCode shop. The website currently shows the team's IPL 2020 merch - including jerseys, polo shirts, masks, fan shirts, wrist bands, coasters, phone covers, sleeveless jerseys, track bottoms and jackets - for sale at heavily discounted prices. The SRH jersey price (2020 version) is, at the time of writing, displayed at â‚¹999. Polos are for â‚¹799, a set of 3 masks for â‚¹349, fan shorts for â‚¹599 and so on. As of now, there is no official SRH jersey with my name edit available.

SRH IPL 2021 schedule

For their first match this year, the SRH team will take on the new and improved Kolkata Knight Riders who will come into this season under the leadership of England skipper Eoin Morgan. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 11 from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - one of the five neutral venues that will host the IPL this year. Here is the rest of the SRH IPL 2021 schedule:

SRH team 2021

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

